BODY CAMERAS FOR POLICE?

After the series of drug-related killings sparked public outcry, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian proposed on Monday that police operatives should wear body cameras.

The senator said the footage from the police body cams will be used as assurance of the transparency and accountability of all anti-drug operations.

Netizens have contrasting opinions on Gatchalian’s proposal.

Facebook user Gaby Inting said, “Great idea. Law enforcers will be reluctant to go beyond their appointed functions. It’s a good start.”

James Uy also applauded the senator’s plan. But Uy suggested for Gatchalian to broaden his plan. “This should apply not just to one kind of operation but to all police operations. EJK, police brutality and extortion, among others, have never been addressed.”

Seanny Van, meanwhile, doubted if the idea would work, saying, “Do you think police wont find a way to discredit the video footages? Senator Gatchalian should think better.”

Roy Despi, who had the same opinion as Van’s, said, “We couldn’t even afford to buy high quality firearms for our security personnel. I don’t think providing body cameras for all police officers is feasible.”

