Senators back Lapeña’s appointment as BOC head

Some senators think President Rodrigo Duterte chose the right person to replace Nicanor Faeldon, a former Marine captain, at the helm of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Duterte announced on Monday night that he had finally accepted Faeldon’s resignation amid the P6.4-billion drug shipment controversy hounding the agency.

Duterte tapped Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Isidro Lapeña, a former police general who’s also a Davaoeño, to take over the BOC leadership.

A day after the announcement, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, former national police chief, said he would vouch for Lapeña’s integrity.

“I personally know him, and I can personally vouch for him,” Lacson told reporters at the Senate on Tuesday.

Lacson said he believes Lapeña’s reputation would not be easily tarnished even if he would lead the BOC, perceived by many as one of the most corrupt agencies in the country.

“I just hope hindi siya kainin ng sistema doon,” Lacson said. “But you know, beterano na rin ito. Alam ko na baka mahirapan sila na ma-influence itong tao na pumasok sa corrupt activities sa BOC. I just hope, baka siya ang kailangan doon.”

Senate Majority leader Vicente Sotto III also thinks Lapeña is a good choice to lead the BOC.