Senate panel tackles bill that will exempt first-time jobseekers from gov’t fees

A Senate panel tackled on Tuesday a bill seeking to exempt first-time jobseekers from paying fees and other charges collected by various government agencies for the issuance of documents needed for employment.

The Senate Committee on Youth discussed Senate Bill No. 1426 or the “First-time Jobseekers Assistance Act,” which exempts first-time job seekers from paying documents usually required in the course of employment locally or abroad.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who chairs the committee, said the waiver of fees and charges would serve as an effective “activation strategy” to connect first-time jobseekers to job opportunities in the country.

“Ang hirap naman pong isipin na iyong mga kabataan natin may skills pero dahil walang pera upang makakuha ng NBI clearance, birth certificate, at iba pa, ay hindi makapagtrabaho,” Villanueva was quoted as saying in the hearing.

If passed into law, the bill would exempt first-time job seekers from paying police clearance, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, barangay clearance, medical certificate, birth or marriage certificate, tax identification number, community tax certificate, certification of eligibility, authentication and red ribbon of documents, and other documentary requirements issued by the government and may be required by employers.

The measure does not include, however, those collected in connection with an application to take a professional licensure examination, application for a Philippine passport, application for a Career Service Examination, and application for a driver’s license.