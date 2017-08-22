PRO-7 marks 116th Police Service anniversary

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) celebrates the 116th Police Service Anniversary today.

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will be the guest of honor and speaker.

An arrival honor will be accorded by PRO-7 Director Jose Mario Espino to Dela Rosa in the morning.

During the program proper, about 21 police commissioned officers and noncommissioned officers will be given an award by Dela Rosa for their achievements in the campaign against illegal drugs in the region and other police operational matters.

Espino said a short meeting will be held after the program between Dela Rosa and the command group and staff of PRO-7.