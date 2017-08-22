PDEA change of command won’t affect campaign vs drugs — Ruiz

THE campaign against illegal drugs is not in any way affected by the change of command at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Yogi Filemon Ruiz, regional director of PDEA-7, said he believed that the incoming new PDEA director general will support the current program of the anti-narcotic agency.

“I know General Aquino will very much continue the programs of General Lapeña,” Ruiz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña as the new chief of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, director of the Central Luzon office of the Philippine National Police, will fill the post vacated by Lapeña.

Ruiz said that with the new director general, they expect a change of orders and directives.

But Ruiz said that they are confident that this will not in any way affect the current programs of the agency.

“I don’t think that it will affect the momentum in our operation against drug personalities,” Ruiz added.

He said that there will be no letup in their campaign with the assumption of Aquino.

He said that they will still continue to focus ongoing after high-value targets in the region.

Although there is still no specific date as to when Aquino will assume office, Ruiz said that they will give their full support to the new director general.

Ruiz also expressed his gratitude towards Lapeña who he said has been supportive to PDEA-7 since the start of the war on drugs of the current administration.

Lapeña assumed as director general of PDEA last July 1, 2016.

“We have a very productive year (under Lapeña). And PDEA has been very successful in our missions and accomplishments,” Ruiz said.