Lumad stages protest at PRO-7

AS THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) celebrates the 116th Police Service Day anniversary, members of the Lumad minority group are staging protest in front of the Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City on Wednesday, August 23.

The Lumads arrived from Mindanao on Tuesday to hold a four-day Lakbayan ng Pambansang Minorya.

The group is calling for an end to Martial Law in Mindanao, alleged killings of minority groups, extrajudicial killings, land-grabbing. Lumads also condemn the death of 17-year old Kian Delos Santos, who was allegedly intentionally killed by police during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan last week.

Samahang Magbubukid also joined the protest on Tuesday. Its leader, Pedro Arnado, called out PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to come out and listen to their concerns.

Dela Rosa is currently in PRO-7 for the Police Service Day event.

“Wala mi gibayaran. Niari mi voluntarily para i-kondenar ang EJK sa tibook Pilipinas (We were not paid. We came here voluntarily to condemn EJK),” said Arnado.

