Police arrested five women for illegal numbers game known as ‘swertres’ in Barangay Poblacion, Borbon town, on Tuesday, August 22.

As police intensifies its anti-illegal gambling campaign, Borbon PNP apprehended Bernard Moro, Melisa Ygpas, Jennifer Cabahug, Jennifer Mae Pogado, and James Sico.

Authorities seized 32 kinds of tally sheets and ‘swertres’ paraphernalia from them.

The arrested women are now detained in Borbon jail pending the filing of charges against them.