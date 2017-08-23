Two women die in Leyte quake

TWO people died after a 5.1 magnitude quake jolted Albuera, Leyte early morning on Wednesday, August 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake northeast of Albuera at 6:26 AM.

Vince Emnas, Ormoc City Administrator, confirmed two people died in the quake.

51-year old Maria Colasito of Barangay Naungan in Ormoc City suffered a fatal head injury. While a resident of Barangay San Jose, 70-year old Rosita Baloro, died after suffering a heart attack.

Emnas said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has yet to verify reports of an injured person.

He also added that the quake resulted to minor infrastructure damages.

“Dili kaayo grabe og impact ang earthquake because it happened very early. People were still at home. So, empty pa ang streets, ang mga schools. Ang hospital ug hotels lang nato ang naghimo og precautionary evacuations (The earthquake didn’t have a huge impact because it happened very early. People were still at home. The streets and schools were still empty. But hospitals and hotels made precautionary evacuations),” Emnas said.

Ormoc City and Albuera felt strong shaking at Intensity 5.

Intensity 4 was felt in Pastrana, Leyte.

Whie Tacloban City and Palo, Leyte felt the earthquake at Intensity 3.

Benjamin Pongos, Jr., the acting mayor of Ormoc City, announced the suspension of classes in all levels in the city.

Ormoc and parts of Leyte are still reeling from a strong 6.5 magnitude quake in July.