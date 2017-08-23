Boniel’s camp moves to inhibit Lapu-lapu City Prosecutor’s Office to handle case

The camp of Lobo Boniel and Brian Sayson filed a motion to inhibit against the Lapu-lapu City Prosecutor’s Office for allowing the arrest of Boniel and Sayson on Wednesday.

Boniel and Sayson were suspected to be involved in the slay of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna, legal counsel of the suspects, said the prosecutor’s office of the city allowed the “illegal” arrest of his clients by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) – 7, as instructed by Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal.

“They are already released but the fact that they are arrested without a warrant is a violation of constitutional rights,” he said.

Boniel and Sayson were released after 20 hours of detention on August 17.

Dela Cerna added that there was a prejudgement on the resolution because the RID-7 was assured by the prosecutors that there will be a warrant issued in three weeks. “If they will not inhibit, it means that their judgement cannot be trusted.

It is either we go to the court or to the Department of Justice,” de la Cerna said.

The motion is to prevent the Lapu-lapu Prosecutor’s Office in administering the case, otherwise the Regional State Office will assign another prosecutor outside of Lapu-lapu City.