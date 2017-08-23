Technicians complain against radio network over unpaid salaries

Two technicians of a Cebu-based radio station sought the help of the National Labor Relations Commission on Wednesday after their company reportedly failed to release their salaries since May.

Richard Antone and Renato Guanga complained that aside from their salaries, the radio station did not submit payments for their Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG. Antone and Guanga said they were only give P200 every day since May.

The radio station wasn’t able to go on-air on Wednesday after the technicians decided not to show up for work.

Guanga revealed that the station manager of the radio network brought barangay tanods (barangay police) in his home on Wednesday morning and ask Guanga to work.

The lawyer of the technicians said they already filed a complaint to the police. Their camp has also sent an official letter to the headquarters of the network in Manila.

The two technicians are also waiting for the other employees to file complaints against the station.