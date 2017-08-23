Two women yield P2million worth of drugs

AT least P2.1 million worth of illegal drugs was seized from two women in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon.

Luzviminda Ongcoy, 59, and Gina Gerale, 39, were arrested by the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit in a buy-bust operation

Chief Insp. Cristopher Navide, head of the City Intelligence Branch, said the police conducted more than three weeks of surveillance of the suspects.

A total of 180 grams of shabu were confiscated from their possession.

Gerale, who is celebrating her birthday tomorrow, and Ongcoy will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.