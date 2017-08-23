Slain police reportedly in Camp Crame on the day of his death

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa he has ordered a thorough investigation following reports a slain Cebu policeman was present in Camp Crame on the day of his death.

Dela Rosa said he has already called the attention of the Police Personnel and Records Management director after it was found out that PO3 Ryan Quiamco was on the attendance sheet on August 15, the day he was involved in a shootout with police operatives.

The PNP director said Quiamco was mandated to report to Camp Crame.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Regional Intelligence Division-7 chief, said they also received reports that Quiamco signed the attendance sheet even he was in Cebu.

The slain police was a suspected drug peddler and was on the drugs watchlist of the RID in Central Visayas.

Quiamco and his pregnant wife, Rizalyn, were killed in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu.