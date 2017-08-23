Dela Rosa awards wounded cops

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa awarded two policemen who have been wounded in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu recently.

The awards were extended to PO3 Jemuel Villaflores of the Regional Intelligence Division 7 and PO1 Dennis Valiente of Cordova Police Station yesterday during the 116th Police Service anniversary rites at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City, of which Dela Rosa was the guest of honor and speaker.

Dela Rosa visited PO1 Valiente at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Urgello Street where he is recovering from gunshot wounds.

Valiente got wounded during a joint buy-bust operation by the Cordova and Mambaling police last August 8.

PO3 Villaflores, on the other hand, was injured after slain policeman PO3 Ryan Quiamco allegedly fired at police officers who chased him after a buy-bust operation last August 15 in Talisay City.

“Mobalik gyud ko sa serbisyo, kung asa naay drugas ako gyud nang trabaho nga maundang ning ilegal na bisyo (I will return to work. Wherever there’s drugs, it is my job to stop this illegal vice),” Valiente said.

Both cops were awarded by Dela Rosa with Glock 30 pistols and an additional P200,000. A Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting was given to PO1 Valiente.

“We consider them as heroes of the ongoing war against illegal drugs,” Dela Rosa said.

Meanwhile, 20 police officers and offices from PRO-7 were also awarded by Dela Rosa during the anniversary rites for their active involvement in performing the Philippine National Police (PNP) mandate and in maintaining peace and order.

Together with PRO-7 Chief Jose Mario Espino, Dela Rosa presented the individual and unit awardees to PRO-7 for their aide in the law enforcement, crime prevention and control with the active support of the community.

Among the awardees were Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Joel Doria as the Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer for Operation, and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble as the Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration.

SPO4 Crisanto Bonghanoy Jr. and Senior Insp. Norman Nuez from the Bohol Police Provincial Office were also awarded for being the Best Senior Commissioned Officer for operation and administration respectively.

CPPO was also awarded for being the Best Police Provincial Office, and CCPO as the Best City Police Office.

Special awards were given to Mandaue City Police Office for their accomplishments of the Project Double Barrel and Project Double Barrel Alpha for the calendar year 2016.