Cebu Home and Builders Centre awarded as Regional Retailer of the Year 2017

Cebu Home and Builders Centre celebrates another striking milestone on their 15th anniversary as they were awarded as the Regional Retailer of the Year 2017 by the Philippine Retailers Association on July in Solaire Resorts and Casino Manila.

This prestigious award acknowledges exemplary Filipino retailers who have surpassed the standards of successful retail management among its competitors in the different retail business categories.

With 15 successful years under its belt, Cebu Home and Builders Centre only aims to continue evolving and improving according to their mission – to build every Filipino’s dream home together and to deliver an outstanding retail home shopping experience for the clients. The homegrown brand will be introducing more innovative products to ride in with the increasing demands of the market for better quality materials.

Last year, Cebu Home and Builders Centre also received the Outstanding Filipino Retailer award from the Philippine Retailers Association Cebu Chapter, besting nine other nominees from the province.

Experience easy home shopping at Cebu Home and Builders Centre with branches in Banilad, Mactan, Consolacion, Pardo, and Minglanilla