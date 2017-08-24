Search for article

A star-studded Metro Rainy Day Sale

SHARES:

12:14 PM August 24th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, August 24th, 2017 12:14 PM

WHO knew a rainy day in August could be so much fun? Hangout and chill at the Metro with the beautiful ABS-CBN model-actress Michelle Vito and ex-Pinoy Boyband Superstar contestant Markus Paterson! Make your August 19 a date to remember! Catch them in Metro Colon at 2 PM and Metro Mandaue at 4 PM.

 

Alaska Aces Meet and Greet
Ball is life, so they say, and days in August just keep getting better! Alaska Powered Milk Drink & Alaska Choco Powered Milk Drink presents – the Alaska Aces! Get a chance to meet and greet your favorite players this August 24 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Metro Ayala.

Get a chance to join Alaska’s raffle promo on the same day from 11 AM to 8 PM! Meeting your idols and having the chance to win? What more could you possibly ask for? It’s a Thursdate with the Aces at the Metro!

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.