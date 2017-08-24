Alliance Software, SAP Financials relaunch Alliance EDGE Business Solutions

GLOBAL Filipino IT company Alliance Software, together with multinational IT company SAP, relaunched its business automation suite Alliance EDGE Business Solutions with an updated lineup of business automation tools for local markets.

“Alliance EDGE gives Filipino business the opportunity – the edge – to take the lead by eliminating time-consuming practices. This gives them more time and energy to focus on more important matters of growing a business,” said TeJay Luna, AVP of Alliance Software.

Alliance EDGE is a complete suite of localized, practical IT solutions. It includes Retail Solutions such as Point-of-Sale, Order and Payment Processing, Sales and Inventory consolidation, and Web Ordering. Workplace Productivity Solutions such as Payroll + HRIS, Timekeeping, and Project Management System.

Alliance is also a Gold partner of cloud solution provider Microsoft allowing them to include Microsoft products like Microsoft Azure and Office 365 in their suite. Other Cloud Solutions include Online Reservation, Website, ERP, and CRM.

As SAP’s first Philippine OEM partner, Alliance Software’s Alliance EDGE is powered by SAP B1 which provides seamless integration from POS to Financials.

Alliance Software also provides annual support and maintenance, technical support services, and development support services to their clients.

For more information, visit Alliance Software at their new office located at the 14th floor, Buildcomm Center, Sumilon Road, Cebu Business Park. You may also call 505-4437 / 231-4219 / 238-3260 or log on to their website www.alliance.com.ph.