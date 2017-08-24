Create a Healthy Home with Electrolux

ELECTROLUX launched its latest appliances which feature the latest technology to help families maintain a clean and healthy home.

The Electrolux Ultimate Care Front Load Washing Machine comes with amazing features such as Vapour Care action which softens the fabric while reducing allergens by 99.9% and the UltraMix™ System that delivers exceptional deep cleaning and better color care.

The Electrolux Vita Inverter Split-Type Air Conditioner gives cooler and cleaner air that has HD Filter that works to eliminate dust particles and bacteria-causing elements, and an Active Plasma System where both positive and negative plasma are released in every corner of the room by a cold plasma generator. It also comes with Inverter Technology, which makes units eco-friendly and energy efficient.

The Electrolux UltraFlex Vacuum Cleaner gives a powerful cleaning performance and keeps the home dust and allergen-free. It comes with a Turbo Cyclonic design to make cleaning easier. It also comes with an HEPA13 Washable Exhaust Filter which seals 99% of dust and allergens and a Replaceable Carbon Layer.

The Electrolux NutriFresh Inverter Refrigerator maintains the freshness of foods stored. It comes with features such as FreshShield Crisper that comes with a tight seal that allows fruits and vegetables stay fresh up to seven days. It also has FreshTaste Deodorizer that absorbs stray odors and eliminates 99.8% of bacteria.

The Electrolux Cooking Range with Induction Cooktop & Electric Oven allows moms to utilize induction cooking, which is faster, more precise and safer than other cooking technologies. The range is also easy to clean and has a spacious layout that allows moms to cook multiple dishes.

