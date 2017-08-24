Parkmall promotes SMEs for Mandaue Charter Day

AS a homegrown mall, Parkmall has always supported micro-retailers and starting entrepreneurs as a way of giving back to the community. On August 25-31, as Mandaue City celebrates its 48th Charter Day on the 30th, Parkmall is promoting Mandauehanon micro-enterprises by organizing Mandaue’s Best, a mini bazaar where mall guests can enjoy the finest delicacies and specialties of Mandaue, such as masareal, tagaktak, and bibingka. Mandaue’s Best will be held at the West Lobby inside the mall.

The exhibit serves as the culmination of Parkmall’s Cebu’s Pride campaign, a month-long celebration of the 448th Founding Anniversary of Cebu Province and the Mandaue City Charter Day. Cebu’s Pride gathered different local brands and SMEs for a roster of activities featuring Cebu’s finest crafts, food, and music.

Last August 4-13, fashion designer Dexter Alazas displayed his fashionable pieces made from Cebu’s very own Hablon fabric in an exhibit called Linea Sugbuana. Culminating the exhibit was the Amano by Dexter Alazas, a fashion show featuring his Hablon creations, on August 12 at the Piazza Rotunda.

On the same week at the Central Bark of Parkmall was a display of the different models of world-class bamboo nipa huts or payag by Absolute Bamboo Amenity Corp., an acclaimed company that produces high-quality bamboo products made in Liloan, Cebu. Miniature models of these nipa huts are also currently on display at the East entrance until August 31.

Mall guests were in for a treat at the West Lobby on August 11-13 and 18-20 as Parkmall gathered the best delicacies and specialties from all over Cebu, such as Carcar’s famous chicharon, Argao’s torta, Pangan-an Island’s seashell crafts, Pinamungajan’s handwoven bags, and Cebu City’s ginabot.

Events Avenue’s Flavors of Cebu on August 18-20 gathered Cebu’s up and coming restaurants for a three-day food bazaar with live entertainment at night. On August 19, diners were serenaded by Kadasig artists and Bisrock bands as Heritage Productions promoted their new proudly Cebuano film called #MTK starring social media star, Medyo Maldito.

For photos and more details on Mandaue’s Best and Cebu’s Pride, visit www.parkmallcebu.com or follow Parkmall on Facebook (fb.com/parkmallcebu), Twitter and Instagram. (@parkmall).