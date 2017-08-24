More convenient online trading with UTrade

INVESTING in UTrade, an online trading platform is now easier by making payments through MLhuiller, a non-bank financial service.

According to Leonardo R. Arguelles, Jr., President and CEO of Unicapital Securities, Inc., this partnership strengthens their mission in “providing efficient and innovative financial and investment solutions that will build a stronger sustainable income stream” to their clients.

Through this partnership, investors will be able to fund their UTrade accounts and receive over-the-counter payments in over 2,000 MLhuiller branches nationwide.

According to Michelle Ungco, Assistant Vice President of UTrade, deposit forms are available online but MLhuiller will also have the physical forms in their branches to make payment more convenient to its investors.

Aside from a more convenient payment scheme, the company recently launched their mobile app, which puts online trading literally at the palm of your hands. “It is available for both Android and iOS, and the features are basically similar to the website itself. It has real-time market data as well. Some of the features we will add soon are our research materials,” Neil Gabaldon, Senior Sales Manager of UTrade said in a press conference.

UTrade started in Cebu in February 2014. “Cebu is where businesses are thriving. People are entrepreneurial,” Arguelles said.

As a “local company with global standards”, UTrade is also looking forward to expanding this payment scheme with MLhuiller worldwide.