S.I.L.Y.A. In line with his advocacy to provide seating areas for the elderly in public places, retired advertising and design professional Tito Alcala’s S.I.L.Y.A. program, recently turned over two rocking chairs to Cafe Laguna – SM Seaside branch. Widely known as a family restaurant, Cafe Laguna supports Alcala’s program as a way of paying forward and creating awareness about the need to care for the elderly.