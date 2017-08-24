Grandpa killed for allegedly molesting granddaughter

AN old man died due to hack wounds inflicted by a man who accused him of molesting his 13-year-old granddaughter in Balamban town, Cebu.

The victim, whose name is withheld to protect her privacy, accused her grandfather of molesting her since she was six years old. On learning about the abuse, her father grabbed his bolo and hacked the grandfather repeatedly until he died.

SPO 2 Jose Villarino of the Balamban police precinct said they are still waiting on the old man’s family to file charges against the victim’s father.