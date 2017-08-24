No planting of evidence, PDEA, police say

BOTH police and the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) said they will make sure that their officers won’t plant evidence on drug suspects to erase doubts on the legality of their anti-drug operations.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said he won’t tolerate any planting of evidence or other irregularities during their operations and he will relieve those caught doing so.

Supt. Joie Yape Jr., chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said he makes sure that reporters accompany them during their operations to ensure transparency and accountability from their officers.

He cited the arrests of former Medellin mayor and now Councilor Ricky Ramirez and Greco Sanchez, son of the late vice governor Greg Sanchez as examples of how their operations are above board.