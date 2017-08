SIX drug suspects were arrested in a series of operations as part of “Oplan Limpyo Danao” in Danao City Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Mario Verances, Rocky John Casas, Gemma Mae Tariao, Bernabe Alvaro, Jaime Tariao, and Eric John Rabillas. Seized from their possession were sachets of shabu worth P260,000. Charges are being readied against them.