The University of the Visayas defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos , 84-76, in th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Bassiere Sackour had 20 points for the Green Lancers, which improved to 4-1 (win-loss).

The Jaguars, who tasted their first loss in four games, were led by the 17 of Jaybie Mantilla.