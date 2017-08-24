PH men’s volleyball team ousted in seag

THE COUNTRY’S medal hopes in the 29th Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball tournament came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday night as the Philippine men’s volleyball team absorbed a 25-21, 23-25, 35-33, 25-21 defeat against Indonesia at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The nationals, who were coming off a straight-set loss to Vietnam on Monday, weren’t able to gain full control of the match as the Indonesians tied Vietnam at the top of the Group A standings with a 2-0 (win-loss) card.

With the loss, the country dropped out of medal contention, tying Timor Leste at the bottom with a 0-2 record.

The Philippines hopes to end its short stint on a strong note when it takes on Timor Leste at 7 p.m. tonight.

The men’s national team is made up of team captain Johnvic Guzman, Alnakhran Abdilla, Geuel Asia, Mark Alfafara, Bryan Bagunas, Reyson Fuentes, Bonjomar Castel, Herschel Ramos, Jack Kalingking, Greg Dolor, Peter Quiel and the Cebuano trio of Dave Cabaron, John Carascal, and Relan Taneo.