Talisay City Hall of Justice now 5-1

TALISAY City Hall of Justice escaped ASPA Formwork, 106-102, in the Tough Gear Sportswear City Hoops Basketball League Season 2 – Talisay last Sunday at the Vista Grande gym in Talisay City.

Niño Obeso finished with a game-high 42 points to lead Talisay to improve to 5-1 (win-loss) in the tournament.

Arnold Quilaton led ASPA with 35 points.

ASPA suffered its second loss in as many games in the tournament.

In the other games, the Royal Brothers defeated Vista Grande-A, 78-68, and ABI Pascual won over Filipino Homes, 68-53.