Back-to-back wins for magis eagles

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu grabbed their second straight victory after they turned back Don Bosco, 43-29, in the SBP division of the 32nd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo on Monday at the Lux Oriens gym inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Mandaue City.

Ateneo de Cebu set the tone early with a 12-4 start that paved the way for the wire-to-wire win. Kristian Michael Porter led the winning side with nine while Joash Cutamora added eight.

Sid Reroma scored 12 for Don Bosco, which suffered their second straight loss.

In the other match, the University of San Carlos bounced back from their opening day loss with a dominant 45-29 win over Southwestern University-Phinma.