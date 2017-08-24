Caniga confident Nigerian fighter can pull off victory in CEFL 2

CEBU’S father of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., expects a dominating victory for his debuting Nigerian fighter Simon Uchenna in the co-main event of “Cebu Extreme Fight League 2: Respect” at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old University of the Visayas (UV) marine engineering student will be fighting the more experienced Cebuano fighter Rodel “Pitbull” Valisado in an amateur format showdown.

Uchenna, fighting under the banner of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu, hopes to make a good impression in his maiden fight.

“I know that he is undefeated in three fights but I am ready for him. I came to Cebu to study but I found and fell in love with the martial art of Yaw-Yan. I am very thankful to Master Ekin because he believed in my potentials and gave me a chance to fight,” said Uchenna.

Caniga said he sees a lot of potential in Uchenna.

“Simon has been only training with us for more than four months but he already showed a lot of promise,” said Master Ekin. “This would be a great fight. Valisado is a veteran and a knockout specialist, but Simon is also looking for a stoppage.”

The main event will feature Brazilian Jiujitsu expert Cipoz “Aquaman” Guadez of CITI BJJ going up against Tonix “Silent Killer” Borres of JB Dream Fitness Gym.

There will be seven more MMA fights to be featured in the fight card along with four kickboxing matches in the preliminaries.

Tickets are priced at P700 for cageside, P500 for VIP, and 200 for upperbox.

For inquiries and tickets reservations, one may contact 0943-656-8900.