Green Lancers, Baby Lancers topple USJ-R foes in Cesafi

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers took full advantage of a gassed University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) squad and put on a dominant fourth period performance to slay the Jaguars, 84-76, in a wild and chippy game in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament last night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Bassiere Sackour had 20 points while Rey Suerte chipped in 16 points as UV improved to 4-1 (win-loss) good for second place in the team standings.

USJ-R tasted its first loss of the tournament after four games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Green Lancers were ahead, 58-50, but lost focus and fell prey to the Jaguars’ frenetic full-court press, allowing USJ-R to score 13 unanswered points near the end of the third to take a 61-58 lead to the final canto.

However, the tables were turned in the fourth as the searing third period run seemingly took the breath out of the Jaguars’ lungs, resulting in half-hearted transition defense.

Sensing blood in the water, the Lancers pounced and rattled off a huge 24-4 rally that featured baskets from Suerte, Sackour and Jerome Napao to erect an 82-65 lead with just 2:53 remaining.

Suerte had an all-around game for UV as he also had six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

Jerome Napao and Josue Segumpan added 13 apiece for UV.

The game eventually became tempestuous near the end as tempers flared between Monic Soliva and Nelvin Navarra after they got tangled up near midcourt, resulting in unsportsmanlike fouls called on each player.

A few plays later, Soliva collected a technical foul for swinging his elbow towards USJ-R defender Nichole Ubalde while the two were battling for post position.

Jaybie Mantilla scored 17 to lead USJ-R.

Baby Lancers 64, Baby Jaguars 59

In high school action, the UV Baby Lancers kept their unbeaten record intact with a come-from-behind victory over the USJ-R Baby Jaguars.

The two teams headed to this contest sporting similar 3-0 cards but in the end, the hot shooting of Beirn Laurente proved to be the difference as he fired in 23 points to tow UV to its fourth victory in a row.

Joshua Yerro added 16, including an and-one play that pegged the final score with just seconds remaining in the tightly fought encounter.