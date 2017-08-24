Cebuana singer nominated for Awit Awards

CEBUANA singer Monica Cuenco is one of the nominees for the 30th Awit Awards.

Cuenco is nominated for two categories: Best Pop Recording and Best Musical Arrangement (Gino Cruz) for her song “Nobody But You” under Viva Records.

“When I knew that I’m one of the nominees for this year’s Awit Awards, grabe akong kalipay. I could not even contain my happiness. Nice kaayo sa feeling gyud when somebody acknowledges your hard work,” Cuenco told Cebu Daily News.

For Best Pop Recording category, Cuenco competes with fellow Cebuano Juan Karlos Labajo (Sana Kung Pwede Lang under MCA Music, Inc.), Ylona Garcia and Bailey May (O Pag-Ibig under Star Music), Alexa Ilacad (Pakipot Suplado under Star Music), and Inigo Pascual (Dahil Sa’yo under Star Music).

“And knowing that I’m one of the nominees along with big artists, it feels like I’ve already won.

Daku na kaayo nga achievement for me to be nominated. Bonus nalang jud siguro for me ang makuha jud nako ang award totally,” Cuenco said.

Awit Awards is organized by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry, Inc. (PARI). Cuenco’s “Nobody But You” was released in 2016 and written by Keiko Necesario and arranged by Gino Cruz. For the Best Musical Arrangement, other nominees are Albert Tamayo (Buhay ng Buhay Ko under Polyeast Records), Karel Honasan (Reyna ng Puso Ko under Star Music), Jack Rufo (Ambon under Star Music), and Arnold Buena (Maghihintay Pa Ba? under Star Music).

The song “Nobody But You” was one of the official entries in last year’s Philpop Songwriting Competition.

“It’s the first time nga na nominate ni nga song that’s why grabe kaayo. Maka happy gyud sa heart,” Cuenco added. Cuenco started her career when she won second runner-up in “Star Power: Sharon Search For the Next Female Superstar” in ABS-CBN.

In 2015, she bagged the role of Dorina Pineda in a theater adaptation of “Bituing Walang Ningning.” At present, Cuenco is under the management of Viva Artists Agency.

“I wanna say thank you gyud sa akong fellow Cebuanos for the love and support. I hope and pray that they continue to support OPM and my music. Thank you kaayo,” Cuenco added.

LIST OF AWIT AWARDS NOMINEES: (Source: Pep.ph)

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

Chasing The Light – Julie Anne San Jose (GMA Records)Hagdan – Jennylyn Mercado (Ivory Music & Video)Susunduin Kita – Elha Nympha (MCA Music, Inc.)Lagay ng Puso – Vina Morales (Star Music)Naluluha Ako – Kim Molina (Viva Records Corporation)

Best Performance by a Male Recording ArtistAlam – Darren Espanto (MCA Music, Inc.)Visions – Gabby Alipe (MCA Music, Inc.)Dating Tayo – TJ Monterde (Polyeast Records)Brave for You – Zion Aquino (Star Music/Trina Belamide)Higher – Quest (Warner Music Philippines)

Best CollaborationHandog – Aiza Seguerra & Noel Cabangon (Star Music)Industriya – Gloc-9 & KZ Tandingan (Star Music)I’ll Be There – Jed Madela & Darren Espanto (Star Music)Monumento – Kyla & Kris Lawrence – Star Music)Stars Are Aligned – Acapellago & Jimmy Marquez (Viva Records Corporation)

Album of the Year

Be With Me – Darren Espanto (MCA Music, Inc.)Inigo Pascual – Inigo Pascual (Star Music)Sukli – Gloc-9 (Star Music)Pogi Years Old – Parokya Ni Edgar (Universal Records, Inc.)Life Of A Champion – Quest (Warner Music Philippines)For The Rest of My Life – Mayonnaise (Warner Music Philippines)

Song of the Year

Alam – Jungee Marcelo (MCA Music, Inc.)Dahil Sa’yo – Inigo Pascual (Star Music)O Pag-Ibig – Honlani Rabe & Jack Rufo (Star Music)Binibini Sa MRT – Johann Garcia (Viva Records Corporation)Walang Hanggan – Jose ‘Quest’ Villanueva III (Warner Music Philippines)

Record of the YearAlam – Darren Espanto (MCA Music, Inc.)Laro – Autotelic (MCA Music, Inc.)Reyna Ng Puso Ko – Daniel Padilla (Star Music)Dalawang Letra – Itchyworms (Star Music)Walang Hanggan – Quest (Warner Music Philippines)

Best Ballad Recording

Both Of Us – B.O.U. (Curve Entertainment, Inc./Warner Music Philippines)Fall For Me – Kyle Echarri (MCA Music, Inc.)Hanggang Kailan – Michael Pangilinan (Star Music)Stay – Daryl Ong (Star Music)Ever My Only Love – Zion Aquino (Star Music/Trina Belamide)Nasayang Lang – The Juans (Viva Records Corporation)Hiling – Mark Carpio (Warner Music Philippines)

Best Pop RecordingSana Kung Pwede Lang – Juan Karlos Labajo (MCA Music, Inc.)O Pag-Ibig – Ylona Garcia & Bailey May (Star Music)Pakipot Suplado – Alexa Ilacad (Star Music)Dahil Sa’yo – Inigo Pascual (Star Music)Nobody But You – Monica Cuenco (Viva Records Corporation)

Best Inspirational Recording

Hagdan – Jennylyn Mercado (Ivory Music & Video)Nyebe – Kaye Cal (Star Music)Handog – Aiza Seguerra & Noel Cabangon (Star Music)So Grateful – Zion Aquino (Star Music/Trina Belamide)Higher – Quest (Warner Music Philippines)

Best Christmas RecordingMagic Ng Pasko – Julie Anne San Jose (GMA Records)Nakaraang Pasko – Jennylyn Mercado (Ivory Music & Video)This Little Child – Krystal Brimner (Star Music)Ngayong Pasko – Jireh Lim (Warner Music Philippines)

Best Rap/HipHop RecordingThe Philippine Dream – Q-York feat. Diana D. (Homeworkz Entertainment Services, Inc.)Mukha Ng Pera – Stickfiggas (MCA Music, Inc.)Industriya – Gloc-9 feat. KZ Tandingan (Star Music)Angas Mo – Blaze N Kane (Viva Records Corporation)Sige Lang – Quest (Warner Music Philippines)

Best R & B Recording

Tadhana – Myrtle Sarrosa (Ivory Music & Video)Pano Na Lang – Jason Dy (MCA Music, Inc.)Not Yo Bae – Ylona Garcia (Star Music)Monumento – Kyla & Kris Lawrence (Star Music)Really Over You – Zion Aquino (Star Music/Trina Belamide)Stars Are Aligned – Acapellago & Jimmy Marquez (Viva Records Corporation)This Time – Jeric Medina (Viva Records Corporation)

Best Regional RecordingUsahay – Martin Nievera (Polyeast Records)Kung Siya Man – TJ Monterde (Polyeast Records)