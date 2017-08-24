Cops kill soldier on his way home from Marawi battle zone

An army soldier who was supposed to take a break in his hometown after fighting in Marawi was shot dead by policemen on Wednesday in Zamboanga del Sur.

A report from Police Chief Inspector Helen Galvez of Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula said Corporal Rodillo Bartolome, 33, of Midsalip town, was reported by a certain Oscar Asuelo, a passenger van dispatcher in Brgy. Monte Alegre, for his suspicious presence and his gun tucked in his waistband at a store near Purok Magdadaro at 3:45 p.m.

Police Officer 2 Ronal Zeros and PO1 Michael Bullanda, who responded to the scene, shot at Bartolome after the latter allegedly withdrew his pistol.

“The subject person sustained gunshot wounds (to) the different (parts) of his body that led to his instantaneous death,” the report said.

Bartolome was from the army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion and was deployed in Marawi City prior the incident.

AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said in a press briefing that the soldier was in his hometown for vacation after being deployed in Marawi.

“Sinisikap natin sa Western Mindanao Command na makipagtulungan sa mga ahensiya dun at ang ating sariling pwersa na imbestigahan ng mabuti itong pangyayaring to,” he said.

“Hangga’t hindi pa po lumalabas yung official investigation dito ay hindi pa po kami makapag komento ng mas malalim pa,” he added.