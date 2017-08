A brother of a policeman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Guba, Cebu City, on August 15, Friday morning.

Jobelon Suquib, 41, from Barangay Guba, Cebu City was arrested by police operatives inside his apartment and seized 30 grams of white crystalline believed to be shabu worth P65,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suquib is now detained at the Talamban Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.