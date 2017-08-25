BOC expose prompts call for bizmen, gov’t execs to stop corrupt practices

CEBU CITY–Business organizations in Cebu are calling for government officials and businessmen people to stop engaging in corrupt practices following the revelation of the “tara” system in the Bureau of Customs.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Glenn Anthony Soco said the expose of Sen.

Panfilo Lacson should serve as a reminder for individuals in the public and private sectors to avoid corruption.

“Our businessmen and Customs officials need to be reminded that they should not be corrupt…this has to be cleared, this clearly has to stop,” he said.

But Soco also said government officials should have a bigger accountability “because they are in government office.”

“They’re supposed to protect the taxpayers… They should also set as an example to other agencies. It’s a very bad indication of how our government system works,” he explained.

Melanie Ng, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) also backed the calls of their counterpart in Mandaue City.

She was also saddened that several business people, some of them were in the “tara” list, were involved in corruption together with government officials.

“We lament the effects of deep rooted corruption that has been uncovered in the various Philippine agencies including BOC,” Ng stated.

In the meantime, Ng suggested improvement of government systems and processes as a measure to prevent people from engaging in corruption.

“We need to complement third party investigations with comprehensive analysis, detailed and timebound action agenda… to address system and process changes,” she said.

“This is among the priority ‘to-do’ list of the administration that the business community has shared with the current administration especially during the recent Sulong Pilipinas 2017 conference in Manila with the President and attended by the business leaders of various chambers,” Ng added.