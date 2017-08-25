Woman arrested in Lapu-Lapu for extortion

A woman who allegedly extorted an American national was arrested in an entrapment operation by the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Office (Raco )- Central Visayas in Barangay Gun-on, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on August 24, Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Marissa Aumentado, a resident of Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Raco-Central Visayas Chief Leo Dofiles, Aumentado was caught after she claimed P4,000 in a money transfer firm.

However, other suspect, Aumentado’s son Rodmar evaded arrest.

Dofiles said that the suspects extorted money from the 26-year-old Shawn Aubel in exchange for not spreading his lewd videos on the internet.

Aubel said he was on an online dating site when he received an invitation from Aumentado to chat in another group chat.

When Aubel, was asked to do lewd acts, he obliged not knowing that he was already being recorded. The suspects showed him the video and demanded money from him.

Aubel said he paid $3,000 for two months before contacting police authorities.

Aumentado and her son will face charges in violation of Republic Act 10175 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.