17-year old student accused of raping 12-year old

A 17-year old student was arrested for allegations of rape in Mandaue City on Thursday, August 24.

The suspect, whose name is withheld, is accused of raping a 12-year old girl, who he claims is her girlfriend.

According to police investigations, the suspect met with the victim near the barangay hall of Alang-Alang in Mandaue on Thursday night.

The suspect then forced the victim to an unlighted grassy area near the barangay hall where he allegedly raped her.

The victim sought the help of her mother after she found the opportunity to run from the suspect.

Mandaue City police officers arrested the suspect past 10 PM while he was still sitting in front of the barangay hall.

The victim, meanwhile, was brought to the Pink Room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for an examination.

A rape complaint will be filed against the suspect.