Hotels, inns urged to help prevent crimes

Cebu City police have tapped the owners of hotels and pension houses in Cebu City in preventing illegal drug trades and crimes.

In a seminar on Friday, August 25, the Fuente Police Station, Cebu City Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency -7 (PDEA-7) discussed crime prevention among 79 hotel and inn owners and managers.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, head of Fuente police, said the seminar is aimed to raise awareness against all forms of crimes and terrorism inside commercial establishments.

Macatangay warned the establishments against human trafficking. She emphasized the possible cases and sanctions hotels and inns may face should they get involve in crimes.

PDEA-7 personnel discussed proper handling and preservation of illegal drug evidence, noting that drug peddlers and users reportedly use small pension houses and hotels for their illegal activities.

SWAT members, meanwhile, taught the attendees to identify possible chemicals ad materials that may be used as improvised explosive devices.

There are 32 hotels and 46 pension houses and inns under the jurisdiction of the Fuente police, according to Macatangay.