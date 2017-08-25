More than 150 arrested in this week’s Oplan Pokemon

A total of 153 suspects of different crimes were arrested in the biggest Oplan Pokemon: One Time, Big Time Operation of the Cebu City Police Office this week.

130 males, 20 females and 3minors were arrested in a series of police operations around Cebu City for cases of illegal drugs, illegal gambling, illegal possession of firearms, theft, child abuse, homicide and carnapping, among others.

CCPO director Joel Doria said this week’s operations resulted to a record number of arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also seized more than 270 grams of suspected shabu worth P3,002,752 from the week-long operations.

“This is a warning to everyone. If we catch you doing illegal things, do not try to fight because we don”t want violence in our operations. Our police operatives will be forced to defend themselves if the need arises,” Doria said.

All the suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.