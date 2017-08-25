PH struggles vs Singapore, guns for basketball gold

Kuala Lumpur — With Gilas head coach Chot Reyes on the bench, the Philippine men’s basketball team scored an underwhelming 68-60 victory over Singapore to make the Southeast Asian Games finals Friday.

Disjointed and groping for form all evening, the Nationals failed to ditch the Singaporeans in their semifinals match at MABA Stadium.

They will face the winner between Thailand and Indonesia which are locked in battle in the other semis.

Troy Rosario scored 14 points, while Christian Standhardinger added 13 for Gilas which allowed the Singaporeans to close in despite having a far inferior bench.

The Philippines has reached the basketball finals every time the sport was played in the biennial games.

But on Friday, it trudged on instead of barging into the championship round on Saturday.

Reyes flew in town to watch the games but allowed John Uichico to call the shots for the team that lacked sharpness and coordination.

Mike Tolomia helped up with 10 points, while Baser Amer chipped in eight.

The Philippines fielded in a water-down version of Gilas for this tournament compared to the full-strength team that won the SEABA title in Manila which Reyes handled.

The only time the Philippines asserted its mastery was when it posted a 41-26 lead late in the third on a dunk by 6-foot-8 Fil-German Standhardinger.

It led, 67-56, late in the fourth but still let Singapore to score big shots down the stretch.