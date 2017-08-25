UC, USPF eye crucial victories

GAMES TODAY

(New Cebu Coliseum)

1 p.m. – UC vs Don Bosco (High School)

2:30 p.m. – USJ-R vs Ateneo de Cebu (High School)

4 p.m. – USC vs USPF (High School)

5:30 p.m. – USPF vs UC (College)

THE University of Cebu Webmasters seek to right what has been an off-kilter ship when they tangle with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers today in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the New Cebu Coliseum.

Hanging on to fourth place in the standings with their 1-2 win-loss record, head coach Yayoy Alcoseba is leaving no stone unturned, going as far as to call this match a “must-win” one.

“This is a must-win for us if we want to stay on track for a spot in the Final Four,” said Alcoseba, owner of two Cesafi titles during his time with Southwestern University-Phinma.

UC is coming off a heartbreaking, 62-67 loss to the University of San Carlos, a game that they seemingly had in the bag before Warriors forward John Reel Saycon hit an off balanced jumper at the fourth period buzzer to send the game into overtime, where the Webmasters eventually faltered.

On the other side of the fence, the Panthers are still looking for solid footing after they lost Nigerian center Rich Managor for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Veteran forward Roy Quiachon said that they have now come to grips with their fate and are focused on making the most out of what and who they have, in order to improve their 1-3 standing.

“In our practice, we keep on going hard. We have to double up on our work especially now that we’re back to being an all-local team. It’s really a big factor playing with an import but because of what happened, it’s up to us locals once again,” said Quiachon, an All Star last year.