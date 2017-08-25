PH Mighty Ducks bag first ever SEA Games ice hockey gold

THE PHILIPPINES swept its way to the Southeast Asian Games’ inaugural ice hockey gold medal Thursday night with a close, 5-4 win over Thailand in a tense final for the country’s 15th gold medal in a historic undefeated run.

The Filipinos beat Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia before frustrating the Thais, who managed to close in at the end of the second period despite an early deficit.

The Philippines got an early 4-1 lead but Thailand refused to go away and cut it down to one in the second.

After a scoreless third period, Niko Cadiz struck goal no. 5 with eight minutes left to play as the Filipinos held on to the win.

Ice hockey was played for the first time in the regional sporting meet.

Members of the team are Benjamin Jorge Imperial, Carl Michael Montano, Daniel Pastrana, Francois Emmanuel Gautier, Javier Alfonso Cadiz, Gianpietro Iseppi, Jan Aro Regencia, John Steven Fuglister, Georgino Orda, Jorell Crisostomo, Jose Inigo Anton Cadiz, Joshua Carino, Julius Frederick Santiago, Lenard Rigel II Lancero, Miguel Alfonso Relampagos, Miguel Serrano, Paolo Spafford, Patrick Russell Syquiatco, Paul Gabriel Sanchez and Carlo Martin Sison Tenedoro. Head coach is Daniel Brodan.