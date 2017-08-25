Bloody MMA duels tonight

Cebuano fight fans will be treated to exciting mixed martial arts (MMA) battles inside the dreaded steel cage as the ‘Cebu Extreme Fight League: Respect’ fightcard unfolds tonight at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Veteran striker Tonix ‘Silent Killer’ Borres of JB Dream Fitness Gym stars in the main event as he fights grappler Cipoz ‘Aquaman’ Guadez of CITI BJJ in a three-round amateur MMA bout under the bantamweight division.

“I will do my best inside the cage to keep my unbeaten record. I want to go professional, but for now, I am focused on this fight,” said Borres.

“This is a battle of fighting styles. Who gets to impose his game plan wins,” said Yaw-Yan ArDigma CEO and Founder Master Benigno ‘Ekin’ R. Caniga, Jr. during the official weigh-in yesterday at the YawYan ArDigma headquarters in downtown Cebu. “Expect fireworks in the ring when these two fighters collide tomorrow (tonight).”

Borres and Guadez both weighed 135 lbs.

“I feel that the entire Cebuano jiu jitsu community is pinning their hopes on me because we want to prove that jiu jitsu is the supreme martial arts,” said Guadez. “I am the underdog in this fight and that gives me less pressure and an added motivation to win.”

In the equally-exciting supporting main event, Nigerian Simon Uchenna of Yaw-Yan ArDigma, will try to outmuscle knockout artist Rodel ‘Pitbull’ Valisado of Tatus Muay Thai and MMA. Uchenna weighed in at 178lbs while Valisado tipped the scales at 202lbs for their middleweight showdown.

The rest of the card features Jhon Agustin Simbahon vs. Christian Villanueva, Allan Albindo vs. Arnel ‘Assassin’ Bitoy, Clint Jun Bahala of vs. Jaymar Cunelitan of CALMA MMA, Alex ‘Swagger’ Calderon of Redneos vs. Joel Jabonero, Giovanie Macaslimg vs. Mark Tapales, John Edu Torbiso vs. Samuel Gumaya, Clark Stevenson Caneja vs. Reymond Jakosalem, Diosdado Booc vs. Jowargen Limpangog and Michael Rebayos vs. Marvin Rabanos.

Tickets are priced at P700 for the cage side, P500 for VIP and P200 for upperbox. First fight commences at 6 p.m.