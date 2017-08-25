2nd POGS Run set Sept 3

THE Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecologic Society (POGS) Cebu Chapter together with the Forza Sports Foundation of Matteo Guidicelli hope to raise funds for the procurement of blood to indigenous women in the second “POGS Run2 for Wellness Run to Save a Mother From Hemorrhage” at the Ayala Terraces Cebu this September 3.

In a press conference held at the Casino Español de Cebu on Friday, POGS PRO Marivic Tan said that the primary aim of the race is to raise awareness on Obstetrical Hemorrhage which is the leading cause of maternal mortality.

The race which will feature the 12K, 6K, 3K runs, the 1K charity walk and the pet category will start at 5 a.m.

“We are targeting 500 to 700 runners but our last run in 2011 had over 1,000 runners,” Tan said. “As of January 2017, there are 6 maternal deaths in 16 hospitals here in Cebu,” she added.

Participants may also avail of rapid health checks like anemia screening, bone density test, blood sugar, cholesterol, triglyceride, body mass index testing as well as get nutritional advice from top nutritionists in the country.

Aside from the rapid health checks, runners will also get a chance to run with celebrity star Matteo Guidicelli.

Registration fees are P550 for 12K; P400 for 6K and P350 for 3K. The 1K charity walk and Pet category fees are pegged at P500 and P200, respectively.

The top three finishers in all distances will receive cash with the top 50 finishers to be given a finisher’s medal.

Registration is currently ongoing at Runner Ayala and will be moving to the Ayala Active Zone from August 28 to September 2.