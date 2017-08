An alleged carnapper was shot to death in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City at around 7:30 PM on Friday, August 25.

The victim, nicknamed “Bunso” was shot by an unidentified assailant in his home in Sitio Bato Carbon in the barangay.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, head of Mabolo police, said “Bunso” was a known to steal motorcycles and vehicles in the area.

Police are still probing on the identify of both the victim and the assailant.