DOH complex to rise at SRP

A two-hectare complex that will house the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) will be built at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The groundbreaking for the office held earlier will also house one warehouse and a bloodcenter unit. About P120 million will be spent to build the office. Work on the warehouse and the blood center unit will start before yearend.

Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Rosell-Ubial and DOH regional director Jaime Bernadas were present during the groundbreaking of the site donated by the Cebu City government in 2014.

Bernadas told reporters that once they transfer to their new office, their current building in S. Osmeña Boulevard will serve as an extension for the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“There’s no winning bidder yet for the regional office,” Bernadas said. The complex is located a couple of kilometers east of the Inayawan Landfill but Bernadas said the foul smell from the dumpsite is the least of their worries.

