The slump continues for the Alaska Aces.

Winless in the past four months, the Aces’ woes continued after suffering a 94-80 loss to Ginebra San Miguel Saturday night in a PBA Governors’ Cup game at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gin Kings logged their fourth straight win to improve to 4-1 (win-loss).

Alaska remained winless in six outings.

The Aces have lost 14 straight dating back to the Commissioner’s Cup.