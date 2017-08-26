DOH complex set to be built in SRP

A two-hectare complex that will house the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7), one warehouse and one blood center unit will be built at the South Road Properties in the next few years.

Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Rosell-Ubial and DOH Regional Director Jaime Bernadas led the groundbreaking for the P120-million complex at noon yesterday.

Work on the warehouse and the blood center unit will start before the year ends, while the new DOH-7 regional office will undergo bidding. The site was donated by the Cebu City government in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in line with the President’s call to provide more health services for our people,” Ubial said.

Bernadas said their current building in S. Osmeña Boulevard will serve as an extension of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) once the complex is completed.

The complex is located a couple of kilometers east of the Inayawan landfill, but Bernadas said the foul smell from the dumpsite is the least of their worries.

Councilor and concurrent deputy mayor for health services Mary Ann delos Santos said she hoped that a new blood center unit in Cebu will encourage more Cebuanos to donate blood in order to save more lives.

A P1-billion judiciary complex that will house Cebu’s courts will also be built at the SRP.