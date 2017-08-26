Living her dream

WHEN your heart’s set out on a dream, tirelessly work your way up so you can achieve it.your heart’s set out on a dream, tirelessly work your way up so you can achieve it. This is the mantra of 17-year-old Viva artist Emmy Corpus, who at an early age, already knew that she wanted to be a performer.

Starting at age 8, she tried her luck by singing contests in school and even in the barangays. Then, two years ago the stars aligned for her and she got a chance to audition for Viva Artists Agency. She made a good impression on Boss Vic (del Rosario) himself and before she knew it, she was already part of the roster of Cebu talents that Viva is grooming for stardom.

She has been a front act for promo tours featuring no less than the very popular, real-life sweethearts James Reid and Nadine Lustre, includin the “JaDine Fever Tour” in March 2015 as well as the “This Time” movie block screening in May 2016. She was also the front act for Jennylyn Mercado’s album tour in December 2016 in Lapu-Lapu City.

She has also headlined shows in Cebu and neighboring towns. Emmy was also among Brown Academy of Music (BAM) stars who performed during American singer and composer David Pomeranz’s concert at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last February 2017.

She may be a newbie in the entertainment industry but Emmy already has two singles to her name: “Daydreaming” and “Pimple I Call James,” both upbeat and relatable songs that mirror a young person’s aspirations and secret wishes. One breezy Sunday afternoon, Emmy chatted with the Play! pool about how she’s honing her skills (she’s currently taking a songwriting workshop) while pursuing her studies (she’s a senior high at the University of San Carlos where’s she taking up Accountancy, Business and Management).

How and when did you become a Viva artist?

Two years ago, ni-audition ko in Shangri-La (Mactan). Si Ate Chiqui (Lastierre) ang nag ingon nako about the audition. “Bukas Na Lang Kita Mamahalin” ang akong audition piece. Wala ko gipangutana ni Boss Vic (del Rosario) nganong kato akong napilian nga piece pero after ko nikanta ni ingon siya, “I like you.” If mo kanta daw ko, nice ang feeling.

How did you prepare for the auditions?

Nag pray lang ko. Maayo unta Lord mao na ni. Bata pa ko ganahan nako ma artista. Ingon sila if prepared ka kay mas kulba. Pero karon naka-realize ko nga mas nindot pud og prepared ka if mag perform.

What were the contests you joined before joining Viva?

I joined recitals and “Himig Pinoy” at the University of San Carlos. I also joined barangay singing contests.

Tell us about your first single, “Daydreaming”?

Si Kuya Edgar (Edgardo Miraflor, Jr.) ang nag compose sa song. The story behind sa song kay before mi nag meet ni Kuya Edgar, nag stalk na daan siya. Mao to pag meet jud namo, we talked about our dreams—he wants to become a famous composer and I want to become a famous performer who will inspire young people like me. From there, nahimo ang song. He let me listen to it and I totally loved it kay maka-relate jud kaayo ko.

How was the making of the music video?

The music video was taken at the house of my uncle in Bacolod City. Na timing man na ang media box business sa akong uncle naa didto and nagpa help mi for the video. Na timing sad nga na invite ko sa debut of my cousin so didto na gibuhat. Lisud usahay unsay buhaton infront of the camera but lingaw ra man sad siya.

Do you play any musical instrument?

Guitar and piano. Sa guitar, self-taught. I took piano lessons but basic lang.

Aside from singing, what are your other interests?

Dancing and hosting.

We heard that you have a new song …

Yes, it’s called “Pimple I Call James.” James Reid is my crush and I stalk him (on social media). Late nako makatulog tungod niya. Ni chika akong Papa before na if naa kay alom (mole) dinhi (points to her hand) meaning, kawatan. If naa kay alom sa ulo, meaning bright ka. If naa kay pimple, meaning naa kay crush.

Have you already met James Reid in person?

Yes, twice. Nagkurog jud ko. Gi-introduce man mi ni Sir Boy (Bosque). He said, “James, this is our newest Viva artist in Cebu, Emmy.” Then ni ingon si James, “Oh, hi!” That was after his first movie, “Diary ng Panget: The Movie.”Are you willing to relocate to Manila if there will be offers for you there? You have to be prepared for every opportunity that will come. Okey man, pero naay part nga mahadlok ka. Kay if adto ka sa Manila kay grabe baya ang competition. Daghang mga gwapa and mas sexy.

Are you ready for the comments of bashers?

Naa nako’y bashers. Ate Chiqui told me that first, you should keep silent. Second, you should just go with the flow. Not only your fans can carry you towards fame but bashers can also “help” you on your way to stardom.

But how are you dealing with bashers now?

Gasakit jud ko. Huot kaayo. Ingon man akong Mama dili man tanan ganahan nimo. You have to accept na if mosulod ka sa entertainment industry, dili tanan ganahan nimo. Naa jud na daw times nga naay masuya sa imo. Naa pud jud ng di sila ganahan sa imong vibes.

How are your parents?

Are they supportive of your career? Supportive sila but nag sabot mi nga wala sa’y uyab-uyab.

How do you balance your career and studies?

Medyo conflict siya. Wala’y tulog. Lingaw ra man sad siya. Weekends ra makabawi.

We noticed that you lost weight. Can you share to us how you did it?

Wala’y rice. Substitute lang, like wheat bread or corn but limit it to one cup.

Who are your favorite singers?

Sarah Geronimo. Kay maski daghan na siyang naabot gani kay humble and simple. Daghan siyag struggles and bashers before pero go gihapon siya para sa kinabukasan. Mao ako nabantayan sa iya. And also, Charice Pempengco now known as Jake Zyrus. Naningkamot siya to the highest level until naabot niya ang international scene.

What’s your favorite song?

Yeng Constantino’s “Hawak Kamay.” I like Yeng kay she’s talented and she composes her own songs.

Do you still feel nervous every time you perform?

Di man jud siguro malikayan kung mo-perform ka. Like, I tried jud nga block akong mind (from feeling nervous) pero as they say, the show must go on. Then someone recommended nga mag workshop daw ko. Ni-enrol ko and learned some tips on how to lessen the kulba. I also think this is a major step towards my dream. My favorite tip kay pass the energy para mawala. Before the performance, I prepare myself physically and mentally.

Do you also dream of writing your own songs someday?

Of course, who doesn’t want to sing their own songs? I’m currently enrolled in a songwriting workshop. I consider songwriting as a major step in becoming a real artist. Kay for me in that way I could express more, turn feelings into songs and inspire listeners to sing along to my composition.