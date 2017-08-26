30 towns eyed to vie in Gov’s Cup volley

WITH the growing popularity of volleyball, the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) is positive it can attract at least 30 municipalities to join the 1st annual Cebu Governors Cup volleyball tournament projected to start in October.

CPSC executive director Atty. Ramil P. Abing said that 19 municipalities joined their first organizational meeting with the local government units last Friday with regards to the upcoming inter-cities and municipalities volleyball tournament.

“Earlier, 19 municipalities (joined our organizational meeting) but I think the participants will reach 30 plus or even 40 plus. (The tournament) will start tentative 3rd week or last week of October. We (will) give them enough time to form their teams,” Abing said.

Abing added that they will conduct a refresher’s course for both the coaches and their pool of officials to acquaint them with the new skills and processes required to improve their performances on the court.

The deadline for the confirmation of participation will be on September 20 while the last day for the submission of lineups will be on October 27.