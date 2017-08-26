Aklan tankers shine

Two tankers from Aklan stole the thunder from their more fancied rivals by winning 17 gold medals between them at the close of the swimming competitions in the 22nd Milo Little Olympics-Visayas Regional Finals.

Milo meet rookie Michael Lozada, 10, and secondary division first timer Kyla Soguilon, 12, also broke swimming records at the Cebu City Aquatics Center.

Lozada, a sixth grader of Infant Jesus Academy of Kalibo, Aklan won 10-gold medals. He won five gold medals on the first day and added five yesterday. He ruled the 200-meter freestyle, 100m back stroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterly and 50m freestyle yesterday.

Last Friday, Lozada logged a new record in the 400m freestyle by clocking 5:21.75 which shattered the 2016 record of Cebuano Jennuel Booh De Leon (5:26.00).

Soguilon, a three-time Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) junior athlete of the year awardee and a two-time “Most Outstanding Swimmer” of the Palarong Pambansa, bagged seven golds in the secondary division.

She won four golds on day-one and added three more yesterday while smashing two meet records.

Soquilon broke the 2016 record of Ilongga tanker Mary Louise Lacson in the 200m backstroke by clocking 2:39.60 erasing the latter’s 2:40.00 record. She also reset Lacson’s mark in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:12.42 against the latter’s 2016 record of 1:12.94.

“I was kind of nervous because my opponents are far more experienced,” said Soguilon. “But I am very thankful everything went well.”

SHS-ADC grabs lead

The Sacred Heart School Ateneo-de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles ruled the boys and girls secondary swimming with 14 golds worth 60 points to grab the overall lead with 74 markers.

Overall defending champions, University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) Warriors dropped to second place with 64 points while Abellana National School (ANS) fell to third with 37 points.

Kent Cagape led Sacred Heart with six gold medals by adding the 200m and 800m freestyle and 200m butterfly yesterday.

SHS-AdC’s other gold medalists where Maxine Chua (200m freestyle), Arian Ramirez (100m backstroke), Fionna Alcoseba (800m freestyle) and Joshua Tubesa (100m freestyle). They also topped the 400m medley relay boys secondary and 200m freestyle relay girls secondary.

Elementary leader

Bacolod City’s Saint John Institute leads the elementary division with 60 points after ruling swimming followed by Pardo Elementary School (32.5) and Cadiz West Elementary School (25).

In athletics, the Warriors won eight gold medals yesterday courtesy of Mary Joy Loberanis (800m run and 3,000m run), Kier Ivan Apostol (800m run) and Rafael Lugay (3,000m steeple chase) in the high school division while their elementary winners were Laurence Yvory Garcia (800m run), Johnriel Niño Villagomez (200m run), Vanessa Rota (200m run) and John Silva (long jump).