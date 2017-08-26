Search for article

Win no.2 two for Webmasters

@JCVillaruel15

11:03 PM August 26th, 2017

Joven Tagudin of University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters goes for a lay-up against USP-F defenders in their CESAFI caging action.
CDN PHOTO CHRISTIAN MANINGO

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters picked up their second win in five games Saturday night after eking out a, 107-95 overtime victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball at the New Cebu Coliseum.

Cameroonian giant Frederick Elombi led the Webmasters with a monster game tallying 43 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks. He also hit the game-tying free throws with 6.7 seconds left to knot the game at 89-all and force overtime.

The Panthers had a chance to win the game but a full court pressure by the Webmasters prevented them from hoisting a shot.

UC finally found its groove in the extension period with a 12-3 run highlighted by Elombi’s turnaround jumper that pushed the lead to eight, 101-93.
JR Puerto and Keiya Kishimoto backed Elombi’s career night with 12 points each as the Webmasters improved to 2-3 (win-loss).

Tempers flared late in the game that resulted to the ejection of UC’s Chris Naong, Keanu Gomez and Michael Galay who entered the court after a scuffle in the other side of the field.

Lyndon Colina paced the Panthers with 24 points while Rodelio Cauba added 18 as USPF fell to 1-4.

Meanwhile, in high school action, UC thrashed the Don Bosco Technological Center, 70-56 while the University of San Carlos escaped USPF, 80-73. Defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu blew past the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

